Peggy Riordan (née Lyne) of Coomolougha, Kilgarvan, passed away peacefully in her home, in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, sister of the late Jerh Lyne. Cherished mother of Joan (McSweeney, Ballymakerra), Mary (O'Shea, Glengarriff), Connie, Michael and James. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, her brother Timmie, her much loved grandchildren Jennifer, Frank, Seamus, Sharon, Lisa, Michael, Jeremiah, Marguerite, Eileen, Conor, Ciara, Ella, Jamie and her great grandson Matthew, sons-in-law Micí McSweeney and Francis O' Shea, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Pauline, brother-in-law Michael Riordan, sister-in-law Mary McGroary, relatives and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Quill’s Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Sunday July 30th from 6.30pm - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday July 31st in St Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.