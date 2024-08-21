Peggy (Peg) O’ Leary née Mahony, Tullig, Waterville, on the 16th of August 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Kathleen and sister Patricia Fitzgerald.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken children Suzanne, Annette, Con and Diarmuid, sons-in-law Michael and Dinny, daughters-in-law Rachel & Deirdre, her brother Ted and his wife Mary, grandchildren Saoirse, Tadhg, Ellen, Killian, Siún, Dearbhla, Ryan, TJ, Sibéal, Donnchadh & Mikey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam

.Reposing at her residence in Tullig Waterville (V23 KW88) on Wednesday evening (Aug 21st) from 7pm-9pm and in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Waterville (V23 RK24) on Thursday evening (Aug 22nd) from 5-30 pm followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Of The Valley Church, Cillin Liath arriving at 8-30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday morning (Aug 23rd)at 11am followed by burial in St Finian’s Cemetery Waterville.

Family flowers only. Donation if Desired to The Air Ambulance.

The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed via the link below.

https://www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath