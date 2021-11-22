Peggy O'Shea (née Kearney)

Nov 22, 2021 15:11

Peggy O’Shea nee Kearney, Kilfilem, Currans, Farranfore and late of Scartaglen. Requiem Mass for Peggy will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am in Currans Church, followed by burial in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Church’s Facebook page. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Kerry Autism c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.