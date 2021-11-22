Advertisement
Peggy O'Shea (née Kearney)Nov 22, 2021 15:11 By receptionradiokerry
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus
Recommended
An Bord Pleanála said condition imposed by Kerry County Council was double charging a developerNov 22, 2021 13:11
Kerry has lowest rate in country of positive COVID-19 cases in primary schoolsNov 22, 2021 13:11
Kerry man charged with paying a mother to allow the sexual exploitation of her child to reappear in courtNov 22, 2021 09:11
Two Kerry schools included in extended Hot School Meals ProgrammeNov 22, 2021 13:11
Tralee restaurateur says COVID-19 circuit break should have been introduced last monthNov 22, 2021 13:11