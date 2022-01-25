Peggy O’Meara (née Conway), Connolly Park and formerly of St. John’s Park, Tralee, died peacefully on January 25th 2022, beloved mother of Louise and the late Joseph and baby John. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Natasha, Carole-Ann, Jamie, Natalie and Gavin, great-grandchildren Cillian, Feidhlim, Laoise, Kyle, Ella and Jasmine, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Geraldine, Natasha’s husband Damien, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home this evening from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Peggy will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee.