Peggy O'Connor (Nee Cronin), West End, Rathmore and Late of Gortnaglough, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Wednesday, 5th January, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 6th January in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggy's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family Information: Beloved wife of the late Eugie and sister of the late Dan, Mamie, Ann, Nora, Nellie and Joan. Loving mother of Helen, Donal and Tadhg and mother-in-law of Nora and Lucy. Proud and adored Nan to Lorna, Darren and Ian. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers-in-law Eddie and Frank, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.