Peggy Knightly (nee Dennehy) of Annascaul.

Passed on the 29th of November 2024 at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her daughter Eleanor, and sister Eileen Hennessy. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Philomena and Rita, sons James and Michael, brothers Tim and Mick Dennehy, grandchildren Seamus, Ciara, Kate and Evelyn, son in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, Sunday (December 1st) evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Remains to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Annascaul on Monday afternoon for 2 p.m, where the Requiem Mass for Peggy Knightly (nee Dennehy) will be celebrated. Interment to follow in Ballinclár Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.