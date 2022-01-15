Advertisement

Peggy Hegarty Donoghue

Jan 16, 2022 12:01 By receptionradiokerry
Countess Road, Killarney and late of Main Street, Kilgarvan

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Cemetery.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care

on 15th January 2022. Husband Patsy, children Kate Lorna and Jack, mother Agnes and her late father Denzie, sisters Mary, Fidelma and Fiona, late brothers Jerome and baby Denis. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

