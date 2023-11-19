Peggy Crowley, of Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Kilbrean, Killarney. Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of the staff in Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Beloved daughter of the late Denis and Julia. Predeceased by her brothers Denis and Pat and sister-in-law Nora. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her nephews Donnacha, John, Tim, Patrick and Brendan, extended family, relatives and her many friends in Dublin and Kerry.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing in O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney, on Sunday, 19th November, from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. The Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney, followed by burial in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
