Peggy Cremin, Chapel Lane, Killarney.

Beloved daughter of the late James and Eily and loving sister of Breda Dignan (UK) and the late Jimmy, Eileen Smithwick and Mary Ryder. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and her Home Care Team.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Peggy will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral