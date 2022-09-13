Peg O'Keeffe née Riordan, Coole West, Athea, Co. Limerick & late of Knocknagoshel.

Peg passed away, unexpectedly, on 14th September 2022, at her residence, aged 77 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Timmy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her heartbroken family, daughters Eleanor & Breda, sons Joe & Timo, sons-in-law Tony & David, daughters-in-law Orla & Claire, her 8 grandchildren Lena, Kiera, Timmy, Maeve, Anna, Kevin, Seán & Emma, brothers John & Pa, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea, on Sunday Evening (18th Sept) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm, with a 15 min. break at 6pm approx. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea (19th Sept). Burial immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Covid 19 protective measures must be adhered to at all times. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea. Family flowers only, please.