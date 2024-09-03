Peg O’Connell née Harnett, Rea, Kilmorna, Duagh and formerly of Tullig North, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Listowel Community Hospital on Monday, 2nd September 2024.
Peg, loving wife of the late William (Billy), is very sadly missed by her sisters Tess (Healy) and Mai (Lacey), brother-in-law Jack, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 4th September from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Requiem Mass on Thursday, 5th September in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11.00 a.m.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Family flowers only please.
Recommended
Ladies County Football Championships pairings known after latest round of fixturesSep 3, 2024 08:26
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and resultsSep 3, 2024 08:26
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and resultsSep 3, 2024 08:42
County Minor football final to be contested by Stacks & KieransSep 3, 2024 08:27
Over 8,600 dog licences issued in Kerry in first seven months of 2024Sep 3, 2024 08:16