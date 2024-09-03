Peg O’Connell née Harnett, Rea, Kilmorna, Duagh and formerly of Tullig North, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Listowel Community Hospital on Monday, 2nd September 2024.

Peg, loving wife of the late William (Billy), is very sadly missed by her sisters Tess (Healy) and Mai (Lacey), brother-in-law Jack, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Wednesday, 4th September from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 5th September in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please.