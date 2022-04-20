Peadar Curran, John St., Dingle.
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Marina and Lisa, son Peter, grandchildren Isabelle, Luke, Emma, Conor and Harriet, sons in law Denis and Paul, daughter in law Amanda, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
R.I.P.
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Saturday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass
Mass will be live streamed:
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle
followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
No flowers please, donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital
