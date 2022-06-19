Pauline Murphy (nee O’Connell), Ballybehy, Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, June 19th 2022, in the presence of her family, at St. Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Pauline, wife of the late Pat (Sport) and mother of the late Kevin and Jed, is very sadly missed by her sons William, Mike, Jack, Moss, Jim, and Ned, daughters Mary, Josie, Bernadette and Karen, brother Denis, sister Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart the funeral home on Tuesday at 10.00 a.m. and travel via Ballaugh to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.