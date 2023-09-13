Pauline Lyons née Horan, Lioscarraig Drive, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Derrymore, Curraheen, Tralee.
The death and private funeral has taken place of Pauline Lyons (née Horan) on 8th September 2023 at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her mother Margaret, father Michael, brothers Jerry and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Valerie, children Phillip, David and Emma, brother-in-law Anthony, niece Michelle, nephew Keith, grandson, grandnieces, grandnephews, step-brother, step-sisters, relatives, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace
Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.
