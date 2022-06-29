Paul Shea, (Sean O’) (The Forge, Lauragh and The Bronx, New York.

On the 27th of June 2022, Paul passed away peacefully at his home in New York, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Betty and pre-deceased by his son Paul, sisters Maureen and Nora, brothers John Joe, Liam and Michael. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his son Michael and daughter Paddi Ann, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends and neighbours both in Ireland and New York.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

Funeral will take place for Paul on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at St Barnabas Church, Bronx, New York followed by Burial. Mass will be live streamed at 14:30 Irish time. https://www.facebook.com/stbarnabascatholicchurch/

A Memorial Mass will take place for Paul at a later date in St Killian’s Church, Lauragh.