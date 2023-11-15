The death has occurred of PAUL GRIFFIN

Paul, pre-deceased by his beloved wife Patsy, brother Albert and sister Chrissie.

Paul is the cherished father of Maura and Marion.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his daughters, grandchildren Robbie, Darragh, Shannon and Ryan, sons-in-law Tommy and Robert, brother Buddy, sisters Veronica and Connie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30AM for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Paul’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

http://www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.