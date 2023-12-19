Paul Doyle of Alderwood Road, Tralee and formerly George’s Quay, Cork City, died on 17th December 2023, beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Megs, David, Martin, Gill and the late baby Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Jack, Ethan, Jude & Oisín, brother Bertie, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Jane & Lisa, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Bridget, relatives and many friends. Paul was a proud Corkonian, a reluctant but accepting Kerryman, a Munster Fan, the owner of the largest sweet-tooth and a retired barman, farmer and taxi driver.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (21st December) from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday at 12.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Paul will be celebrated at 1 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Kerry Cancer Support Group- Cork/Kerry Link Bus (https://www.idonate.ie/cause/kerrycancersupport), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.