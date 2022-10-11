Paul Barrett, Glendahalan, Ballyheigue.

The death has occurred of Paul Barrett unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home in Glendahalan, Ballyheigue. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relations, kind neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing in Hartnett's Funeral Home on Thursday 13th October from 7pm -8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in the Holy family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Meals on Wheels C/o Ballyheigue Community Centre.

The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/