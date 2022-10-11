Paul Barrett, Glendahalan, Ballyheigue.
The death has occurred of Paul Barrett unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home in Glendahalan, Ballyheigue. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relations, kind neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing in Hartnett's Funeral Home on Thursday 13th October from 7pm -8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue and burial afterwards in the Holy family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.
Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Meals on Wheels C/o Ballyheigue Community Centre.
Advertisement
The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue/
Recommended
Minister says no U-turn on decision to move Ukrainians from Killarney to MayoOct 11, 2022 17:10
Film crew recording in various locations across South KerryOct 11, 2022 13:10
Ukrainian refugee pleads to remain in KillarneyOct 11, 2022 17:10
Fears North Kerry village is dying due to business closuresOct 11, 2022 13:10
40 houses bought by Kerry County Council under the Buy and Renew SchemeOct 11, 2022 08:10