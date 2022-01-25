Paul Anthony Reece, 36 The Avenue, Cahereen's Heights, Castleisland and late of Sheila Prendiville's Bar, 22 Main Street, Castleisland and Birmingham, England.

Unexpectedly on January 24th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Jane (Cahereen's Heights Castleisland) and Carmel (U.K.), niece Alison, grandniece Willow, his first cousin Billy Prendiville and his family (Ballymacelligott), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Predeceased by his parents William and Bridget, brother Billy, sister Kathryn, uncles Tim, Michael and Mossie, aunts Sheila and Teresa.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland this evening from 6pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland