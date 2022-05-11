Paudie Mc Swiney, Killarney Road, Kenmare.
Peacefully at Bantry Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Bertie and Nora and his brother Billy. Fondly remembered by his siblings Bertie, Mary (New Zealand), Teddy (Australia), Seán (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law Colette, brother-in-law Tony, extended family and great friends.
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Friday (May 13th).
Advertisement
Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Saturday (May 14th) - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery
Recommended
Accountant awarded €15,000 in damages from Mid-Kerry GAA clubMay 11, 2022 17:05
Reopening of Skellig Michael deferred for 24 hoursMay 12, 2022 17:05
Junior Transport Minister says Listowel Bypass will revitalise the townMay 12, 2022 13:05
Kerry County Council requested to hold civic reception for Killarney actressMay 12, 2022 17:05
Over 1,200 customers without power in KillarneyMay 12, 2022 13:05