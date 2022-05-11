Paudie Mc Swiney, Killarney Road, Kenmare.

Peacefully at Bantry Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Bertie and Nora and his brother Billy. Fondly remembered by his siblings Bertie, Mary (New Zealand), Teddy (Australia), Seán (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law Colette, brother-in-law Tony, extended family and great friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Friday (May 13th).

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Saturday (May 14th) - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery