Advertisement

Paudie Mc Swiney

May 13, 2022 07:05 By receptionradiokerry
Paudie Mc Swiney

Paudie Mc Swiney, Killarney Road, Kenmare.

Peacefully at Bantry Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Bertie and Nora and his brother Billy. Fondly remembered by his siblings Bertie, Mary (New Zealand), Teddy (Australia), Seán (Galway), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law Colette, brother-in-law Tony, extended family and great friends.

Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare from 6pm to 8pm on Friday (May 13th).

Advertisement

Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Saturday (May 14th) - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus