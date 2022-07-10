Paudie Foley, Caherfilane, Keel, Castlemaine.
Paudie passed away suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, son Mark, daughter Claire, son-in-law Mark, brothers Jim, Sean, Denis & Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Predeceased by his brother Mike & sister
Reposing at his residence tomorrow Tuesday (July 12th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family request no handshaking please.
