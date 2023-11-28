Paud (Patrick) Mahoney, Renard, Cahersiveen and formerly of Tralee; died peacefully, following a long illness, in the kind care of the staff at Valentia Hospital. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, son Gary, sister Emily Mullane, brother Noel, brother-in-law Danny, sisters-in-law Margaret, Betty and Peggy, nieces and nephews and extended family, friends and former colleagues. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Ciss, brothers Liam, Seamus, Séan and Denis and nephew Brian. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Wednesday, the 29th of November, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from Daly's on Thursday morning, the 30th of November, to the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Relig Chill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. The mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Valentia Island Community Hospital.