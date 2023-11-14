Advertisement

Nov 15, 2023
Patsy Wrenn, Church View, Cordal, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland tomorrow evening from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.45am arriving to Cordal Church where the Requiem Mass for Patsy Wrenn will be celebrated at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus, Cork c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

