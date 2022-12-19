Patsy (Josephine) Meehan (nee Moloney), Rathoran, Kilmorna, Listowel and formerly of Woodford, Listowel, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, December 19th 2022, at University Hospital Kerry.

Patsy is very sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Danielle, grandchildren T.J. and Jayden, Danielle’s partner Sam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, December 21st from 5.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22nd at 10.30 a.m. on route to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Recovery Haven, Tralee.

Advertisement

House private please.