Patsy Cleary (née O’Kelly), Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Saturday, April 9th 2022 at University Hospital Kerry.

Patsy, wife of the late Pádraig and mother of the late Colm and Pádraig, is very sadly missed by her sons Eoin and Cormac, daughters Maedhbh (Boyne) and Norita (Fives), brother Michael, sons-in-law Ray and Séamus, daughters-in-law Catherine and Martha, grandchildren Clodagh, Síofra, Oisín, Pádraig, Jack, Colm, Ciara, Darragh, Fionn, Cían and Éabha, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patsy rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4.00 p.m. until 7.00 p.m. Removal on Monday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.