Patrick Walsh, Countess Road, Killarney and late of Farranfore (Retired Builder).
Beloved husband of the late Helen and loving father of Fr. Padraig, Martin, Elma and Canice. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Pamela, sons-in-law Declan and Micheál, his grandchildren Amy, Adam, Gavin, Stephen, Ian, Patrick and Ella, brother Tom, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by his brothers Sean, Tadhg, Seamus and Mick.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Patrick will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
