Patrick Tierney of Whitewall, Lohercannon, Tralee and formerly of Crinkle, Birr, Co. Offaly

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4 to 5 pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.facebook.com/StJohnsTralee/). Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

Family information-

Advertisement

Beloved husband of Kathleen, dearest father of Joanna, Catherine, Anne & Marie and brother of Marie (Schneider). Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandchildren Cillian, Muireann, Íde, Bruce, Eoin & Orla, sons-in-law Mark, John, Paul & Gordon, brother-in-law Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.