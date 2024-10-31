Patrick Taylor from Flemby, Ballymacelligott.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday the 1st of November from 4 to 6 p.m.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Patrick Taylor will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Followed by private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
