Patrick (Sonny) O'Reilly No. 5 College Road, Castleisland, Co. Kerry.
February 5th 2024, very peacefully at his home. Husband of the late Ellen (Lily). Very deeply regretted by his daughters Dolores, Nellie, Caroline and Mary, sons Paddy, JohnJoe, Joe, James and Mark, brother Bill, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends. May He Rest in Peace
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing this Wednesday evening (7th) from 6pm at his home (V92 YR80) followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm. Removal to arrive Thursday to Ss. Stephen and John's Church, Castleisland, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards to St John's Cemetery, Castleisland. Sonny's Requiem Mass will be live streamed, please click on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Kerry Hospice Foundation.
