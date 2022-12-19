Patrick Sheehan, Glounacopple, Knockaninane East, Kilcummin, Killarney and formerly of Maulykevane, Headford, Killarney.

Suddenly, at his home, in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Geraldine and devoted father of Ilona. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, brother Diarmuid, sisters Margaret and Mary, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncle, relatives and many friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Tuesday evening from 7.15pm to 9.00pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, on Wednedsay morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.