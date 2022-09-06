Patrick Sheahan, Kings Park, Killarney and late of Rathanane, Kilcummin.
Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St Joseph's Nursing Home, Killorglin. Beloved husband of Teresa (McCarthy) and much loved brother of Monsignor Donal Sheahan (San Diego, California). Predeceased by his brother Canon Denis Sheahan and his sisters Mary Hussey, Jane Courtney and Margaret Sheahan. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends,
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am and burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Patrick will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin
