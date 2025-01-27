Patrick Scanlon of Clogher, Ballymacelligott; Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (28th January) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Wednesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Clogher cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Advertisement
Recommended
1,800 without power in Kerry this lunchtimeJan 27, 2025 13:15
Emergency Response Hubs to be established for families still without power in KerryJan 27, 2025 13:16
Six UK timber-cutting crews on way to Kerry to help with electricity outagesJan 27, 2025 13:16
Significant storm damage caused to St Mary's Cathedral in KillarneyJan 27, 2025 13:18
Blood clinics in Kerry today and tomorrow with supplies critically lowJan 27, 2025 13:17