Patrick Scanlon of Clogher, Ballymacelligott; Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (28th January) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Wednesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Patrick will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Clogher cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.