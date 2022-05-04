Patrick 'Paudie' Buckley, East End, Ballybunion.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Dympna and brothers Joe and Tony. Much loved by his daughter Sonja and sons Padraig and Henry. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Brendan and Jimmy, sisters Joan, Teresa and Mary, daughters-in-laws, adored granddaughters, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion this evening (Thurs May 5th) from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his daughter's home on Doon Rd., Ballybunion on Friday morning, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion.

Mass will be live-streamed on St John’s Parish, Ballybunion Facebook page

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.

Family Flowers only Please.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or the Alzheimer’s Society.