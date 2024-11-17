Patrick (Paud) Looney of Kilafadda, Kilgarvan

Passed away peacefully in University Hospital Tralee. Dearly missed by his wife Bridget (Nee Healy) son Patie, daughter in law Eileen (Nee Murphy), grandchild Ava.

Sadly missed by his sister Kitty Healy, brothers Joe and Connie, nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in law, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his home from 8pm on Sunday 17th November with Rosary at 9pm.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home Kilgarvan from 6pm-8pm on Monday 18th November. Rosary at 8pm.

Requiem mass at St Patricks Church, Kilgarvan at 12 noon on Tuesday 19th November. Burial afterwards at the local cemetery.

Paud's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.