Patrick (Paud) Hegarty, Scartlea, Listowel.
Peacefully, on July 10th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased his parents Patrick and Hannah, sister Marie and Brother Thomas. Paud will be sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Martin and John, sister Anne, nephew John, nieces Caroline, Diane and Fiona, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening, July 14th, from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Paud being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.
