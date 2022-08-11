Patrick (Pattie) Cullinane

Beloved son of the late John and Mary and loving brother of the late Michael and Mary (Higgins). Dearly loved by his brother John and sisters Eileen and Debbie (Doolan). Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Eddie, nieces Catherine, Marie, Clare and Laura, nephew Timmy and their partners, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, his great neighbours and his many good friends and the staff and residents at St Josephs Nursing Home, Kenmare.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary's Cathedral on Monday morning at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin. The Requiem Mass for Patie will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral