Patrick Patsy Teahan, of Cromane Lower, Killorglin
Patsy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Catherina & Christina, sons-in-law Michael & Jim, his dearly loved grandchildren: James, Daniel, Meabh, Katelyn, Aidan, brothers Michael, James & John, sisters Helena & Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends.
Patsy is predeceased by his parents Kathleen & Jack, his brother Denis & his granddaughter Clodagh.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5 -to7pm
Funeral arriving Wednesday morning to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane where the Requiem Mass for Patrick Patsy Teahan will be celebrated at 10.30am.
Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara Cromane
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Patsy's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
