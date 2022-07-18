Patrick Patsy Sullivan, The Hill, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Reposing at Kelly's funeral home, Athea on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomews church, Athea on Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass. livestreamed on Athea church services. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Athea.
Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.
