Patrick (Patsy) O'Shea, Killurley, Ballinskelligs and late of The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry, passed away peacefully in his 100th year, surrounded by his family in the comforting care of Dr. Patricia Sheehan, together with her wonderful team in the Palliative Care Unit, UHK, on the 5th of April 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Julia, siblings John, Mary, Hannah and Dan, nieces Gobnait and Mary, nephew Pat and son-in-law Haulie. Sadly missed and always cherished by his loving wife Maureen, children Sheila, Bernie, Elizabeth and Patrick, grandchildren Bernard, Niamh, Laura, Louise, Alannah and Dáithí, great-grandchildren Ella, Aoibheann, Ailbhe, Sadhbh, sons-in-law Mike and John, daughter-in-law Elaine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces. great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and the staff and residents at Valentia Hospital.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Sunday, the 7th of April, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm with removal to the Church of The Sacred Heart, The Glen, arriving at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass for Patrick (Patsy) O'Shea will take place at 11.00am on Monday, the 8th of April.

Burial afterwards in Reilig An Ghleanna.

The Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glen.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Valentia Hospital.

Enquiries to O'Dwyer Undertakers.