Patrick ( Patsy) O' Donoghue, Glenlough, Kilgarvan.
Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday July 25th from 6pm - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm.
Removal from Quill's Funeral Home, on Tuesday morning July 26th to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.
Advertisement
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
Recommended
Kerry motorists advised road between Adare and Limerick is closedJul 25, 2022 08:07
Kerry gearing up for homecoming celebrations this eveningJul 25, 2022 07:07
Listowel gardaí appeal for information following fatal crashJul 25, 2022 08:07
Teenager dies in North Kerry crashJul 24, 2022 22:07
Man and woman dead following Adare crashJul 25, 2022 10:07