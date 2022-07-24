Patrick ( Patsy) O' Donoghue, Glenlough, Kilgarvan.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday July 25th from 6pm - 8pm. Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from Quill's Funeral Home, on Tuesday morning July 26th to Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.

Advertisement

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Rockmount Day Care Centre, Kilgarvan or The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.