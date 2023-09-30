The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Lenihan of Meenganaire, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry, on September 29th, 2023, peacefully in the exceptional care of The University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Mossie and Kathy and his brother Timmy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, son Mark, sisters Nora, Hannah, Sheila & Katie. His brothers Mossie and Jerry. His daughter-in-law Davina and darling grandchildren Ellen and Lucy. Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nieces, nephews, grandnephews, great-grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May he rest in peace
Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home Knocknagoshel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from his residence at 10.15am arriving at Saints Stephen and John Church, Castleisland, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St John's Cemetery, Castleisland.
Patrick's Requiem Mass will be streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Europe extend leadSep 30, 2023 11:43
Kerry clubs start national campaigns tonightSep 30, 2023 10:02
Saturday local GAA fixtures & resultsSep 30, 2023 09:59
County Senior Football Championship groups conclude todaySep 30, 2023 09:56
Kerry go down to HarpsSep 30, 2023 09:50