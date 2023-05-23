Patrick ‘Patsy’ Dineen, Sillahertane, Kilgarvan.

Patrick (Patsy) Dineen, peacefully passed away at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Maria, John, Julie, Evelyn, Pádraig and Matthew. Predeceased by Dermot, Peggy and Mattie Dineen. Patsy will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Anne, his children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace

Reposing in Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Thursday, May 25th, from 6pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 26th, in Saint Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan at 2pm. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan. House strictly private.