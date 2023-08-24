Patrick (Patsy) Canty (ex Kerry Petroleum) Dromadda More, Lyreacrompane, Listowel. Suddenly, on August 23rd 2023. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, his sons Padraig (Pat) Athlone, Donal (Donie) Croagh and Ollie, Kildimo, daughters-in-law Colette, Evelyn and Niamh, his adored grandchildren Daire, Finnán, Ava, Leah, Cian and Kaylei, brother Johnny, sister Catherine, brother-in-law Seán, sister-in-law Kathy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Hannah and little baby Julia Canty. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart Lyreacrompane (Eircode V31AF50) on Saturday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.