Patrick ‘Patsy’ Breen, Gurrane, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Cloon, Glencar.

Peacefully on December 20th 2021 in the excellent care of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Rodney & Maurice, daughter Michelle, mother Mary, beloved grandchildren; Ciaran, Darragh, Oisin, Katie, Gabriel & Aniel, brother Maurice, sisters; Julie, Monica, Bernie & Colette, son-in-law Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Removal at 10am on Thursday morning from Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin to arrive at St Stephen’s Church, Glencar for requiem mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Incheru Cemetery, Glencar.