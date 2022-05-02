Patrick 'Patie' O'Sullivan, Incheree, Glenbeigh V93 T9X2
Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridget. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Yvonne, brothers Michael and John, sister Joan, parents in-law Johnny and Frances O'Reilly, brothers in-law Aidan, Sean, James, Cathal, and Padraig, sisters in-law Vera, Niamh, Sarah and Theresa, nieces, nephews, all extended family, many friends and work colleagues.
Reposing in his residence at Incheree, Glenbeigh V93 T9X2 on Tuesday 3rd of May from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Patie will take place at 11am in St. James Church, Glenbeigh (live streamed https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh on Wednesday 4th with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.
Family flowers only. House strictly private except between 5pm and 8pm on Tuesday.
