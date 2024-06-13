It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished family friend Patrick (Patie) O’Shea. Patrick passed away peacefully on the 13th of June 2024, in the wonderful care of the CCU staff at UHK, surrounded by his loved ones.

Predeceased by his mother Mary.

Patie will be greatly missed by Margaret and her family; Nora Mai, Anna, Danny and Michael, extended Dunlea, Buckley and Fleming families, also by his sisters Catherine, Margaret, Christina and Bridget, brother-in-law Mike, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home this evening from 7pm until 8pm.