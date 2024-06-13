Patrick (Patie) O'Shea, Barna, Scartaglen.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our cherished family friend Patrick (Patie) O’Shea. Patrick passed away peacefully on the 13th of June 2024, in the wonderful care of the CCU staff at UHK, surrounded by his loved ones.
Predeceased by his mother Mary.
Advertisement
Patie will be greatly missed by Margaret and her family; Nora Mai, Anna, Danny and Michael, extended Dunlea, Buckley and Fleming families, also by his sisters Catherine, Margaret, Christina and Bridget, brother-in-law Mike, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Kerry centre for adults with disabilities receives positive report from health watchdogJun 14, 2024 09:27
€2.7 million spent on managing Rhododendron at Killarney National Park in last five yearsJun 14, 2024 08:08
Fast-chargers for electric vehicles installed at Tralee train stationJun 14, 2024 08:09
Kerry Group milk price for May unchanged at 41c/lJun 13, 2024 17:44
Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhDJun 13, 2024 13:39