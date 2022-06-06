Patrick (Patie) O'Sullivan, (Drumlusk, Blackwater, Kenmare, Co Kerry).

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare, on Wednesday evening (June 8th) from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Patrick (Patie) will take place on Thursday morning (June 9th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery.

Please use the online condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.

Patrick (Patie's) family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

On the 6th of June, 2022, Patrick (Patie) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at University Hospital Kerry.

Loving Uncle of John, Gerald, Eileen (Tuohy) and Kathleen (Hanrahan). Sadly missed and dearly loved by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest In Peace