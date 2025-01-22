Patrick ‘Patie’ O' Shea, The Cottage, Glosha, Cromane.

Patie passed away peacefully at home on January 22nd 2025.

Predeceased by his dear parents Michael & Mary and his brother Teddy.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Donal, John & Michael, sisters Lena (Ladden), Mary (O' Sullivan) & Breda (Ginty), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

​​​​​​​~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (Jan. 24th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane.

Requiem Mass Saturday (Jan. 25th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

(mobile camera)

Family flowers only please

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry

