Patrick (Patie) Moynihan, Church Place, Rathmore and formerly of Carker, Scartaglin and Annamore, Castleisland.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore on Tuesday evening 18th October from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The Requiem Mass will be live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie/ Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Teach Mhuire, Rathmore.

May he rest in peace.