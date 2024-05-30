The Death has occurred of Mr. Patrick (Patie) Herlihy, Lomanagh and St. Garvans Terrace, Kilgarvan Co. Kerry.

Patrick passed away peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit of Bantry General Hospital on Wednesday the 29th of May, surrounded by his partner Africa, family & friends.

Patrick will be dearly missed and his memory will be forever treasured by his partner Africa, cousins, neighbours and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Quills Funeral Home Kilgarvan on Friday the 31st of May from 6-8pm. Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church Kilgarvan for 3pm funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Kilgarvan Local Cemetery.

Patrick’s family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.